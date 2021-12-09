KUWAIT: HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is to welcome Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Mohammad bin Salman today, based on firm fraternal relations between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia on both official and unofficial levels and in consolidation of amicable bonds between both countries’ leaders and peoples. This was announced by HH the Crown Prince’s Diwan Chief Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah in a statement on the occasion of the visit of the Saudi Crown Prince and his accompanying delegation to Kuwait.

During the visit, talks will include a host of issues and subjects of mutual interest and ways of promoting and bolstering bilateral relations between both countries and brotherly peoples, to fulfill their common expectations and hopes for a brighter and more prosperous future, in addition to the latest regional and international developments, he said. Sheikh Ahmad wished both nations progress and prosperity under the leadership of HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.

Kuwaiti-Saudi relations are an exceptional and unique model based on solid foundations built on historical brotherly ties between the two leaderships and the two peoples. Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s visit is the third since he took over as crown prince, as the first visit was in May 2015 when he was Deputy Crown Prince, and his second was in Sept 2018 after becoming the Crown Prince on June 21, 2017. Kuwaiti-Saudi relations are deep-rooted, extending for more than 130 years, bypassing the dimensions of international relations to the concept of brotherhood, social ties and the same destiny.

As part of continuing mutual visits, HH the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah visited the kingdom to head the Kuwaiti delegation in January to the Gulf Summit (in Al-Ula), after a visit by the Saudi king to Kuwait in Dec 2016. The visit of HH the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the Kingdom on Oct 25 to attend the “Green Middle East Initiative” summit was a continuation of this approach, and it was the second visit of HH the Crown Prince following his first tour in June.

This exceptional relationship was manifested in its best form in the Saudi position in support of Kuwait and defending its legitimacy and independence during the brutal Iraqi invasion in 1990, the kingdom’s reception of Kuwait’s political leadership, the government and the people on its lands, providing assistance in all its forms and its active contribution to the establishment of the participating countries’ coalition in liberating Kuwait from the Iraqi occupation in 1991.

Furthermore, Kuwait has spared no effort in supporting Saudi Arabia at all levels in full solidarity with it in every measure taken to maintain its security and stability. The cooperation between the two countries included all fields, leading to the establishment of the Gulf Cooperation Council on May 25, 1981, which accomplished many achievements for Gulf countries within the framework of joint action. The two countries signed several agreements that covered various fields, including media, scientific, cultural, economic, air transport services, facilitating citizens’ movement of both countries, flow of goods across the borders, and exchange of scholarships for citizens of both countries.

They also inked memoranda of understanding for cooperation in fields of Islamic affairs and providing facilities for pilgrims, which are always preceded by coordination and consultative meetings, positively reflecting on the two brotherly people. In pursuit of expanding cooperation in all fields, the two countries signed the minutes of the Saudi-Kuwaiti Coordination Council on July 18, 2018, which held its first meeting in Riyadh last June, and saw the signing of six agreements on cooperation in the field of youth, encouragement of direct investment, as well as education, scientific research and sports.

In the economic field, the two countries’ policy was characterized by compatibility and coordination, which played a major role in stabilizing oil prices in global markets within the framework of OPEC+. The two countries also contributed to maintaining stable energy supplies in a manner that protects the rights of producers and consumers alike considering the implications of the coronavirus pandemic. The total value of Kuwaiti exports to Saudi Arabia last year amounted to about KD 205 million ($676.5 million), compared to KD 197 million ($650 million) during 2019, while the total Saudi imports to Kuwait last year hit KD 504.5 million ($1.6 billion), compared to KD 629.6 million in 2019. – KUNA