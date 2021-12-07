KUWAIT: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received yesterday at Bayan palace the credentials of newly appointed ambassadors to Kuwait. The new envoys were Ambassador Claire Le Flecher of France, Ambassador Osama Abdul-Moneim of Egypt, Ambassador Abdulqader Omar of Djibouti, and Ambassador Haji Abu Bakr Sadiq Abdullah of Ghana. Senior state officials attended the ceremony.

In other news, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah offered his condolences yesterday over the victims of an explosion in Iraq’s southern city of Basra, which left scores of people either dead or injured. His Highness the Amir expressed his sympathies in cables he sent to Iraq’s political leaders, including President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, wishing a speedy recovery for those wounded in the blast. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah both sent similar cables to the Iraqi leaders.

Kuwait’s foreign ministry strongly denounced and condemned the bomb explosion that occurred in the southern Iraqi city of Basra. In a statement, the ministry affirmed its firm stance against violence, expressed deepest condolences to families and wished fast recovery for the injured. GCC Secretary General Dr Nayef Al-Hajraf also condemned the deadly blast that happened in Basra.

Hajraf in a statement expressed solidarity with Iraq in the fight against terrorism, manifesting support for Baghdad’s efforts to solidify security and stability on the country’s territories. He expressed condolences to the victims’ loved ones and re-affirmed the GCC unwavering stance against terrorism and radicalism.

Meanwhile, the general consulate of the State of Kuwait in Basra urged citizens currently present in the city to take precautions, in the aftermath of the deadly blast. The diplomatic mission urges Kuwaitis in the city to heed local authorities’ safety instructions and contact it for any inquiry or need for help. The Kuwaiti Consulate in Basra is reachable on the following phone numbers: 9647828444666 – 9652225540 – 96522225541. – KUNA