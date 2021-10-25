RIYADH: His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met several leaders and officials yesterday during his visit to Saudi Arabia, where he attended the Riyadh Middle East Green Initiative Summit. His Highness the Crown Prince met Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and conveyed to him His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s greetings, wishing Qatar and its people further prosperity. Sheikh Tamim also conveyed his greetings to His Highness the Amir. During the meeting, bilateral ties between the two countries were discussed.

His Highness the Crown Prince held similar discussions as well in separate meetings with Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Sheikh Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifah, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammad Al-Maktoum and Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden. Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah and other senior officials accompanied His Highness the Crown Prince in the meetings.

Historic ties

His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah’s visit to Saudi Arabia yesterday, the second for His Highness, was another milestone that solidifies the historic and brotherly ties between the two nations. His Highness the Crown Prince visited Saudi Arabia yesterday to partake in the Middle East Green Initiative Summit, an event bolstering regional environmental commitment against the effects of climate change. The summit also aims at gathering scientific knowledge, capital, and political influence to help reinforce the protection of environment and seeking a reasonable transfer to renewable energy resources.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud announced last March the Saudi and Middle East Green Initiatives, paving the way for a greener and more sustainable future for generations to come. In the summit, Saudi Arabia will share its experience in environment protection, aiding countries in the region to decrease carbon emissions from oil production by more than 60 percent, which will in turn contribute to the world’s aim of decreasing emission by 10 percent.

His Highness the Crown Prince first visited Saudi Arabia in his current capacity last June, after he assumed his post on October 7, 2020. This visit came upon an invitation from Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman. In the first visit, Sheikh Mishal delivered a written letter from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz concerning bilateral ties and ways to develop them. The letter also touched on recent happenings in the region and the world and also included an invitation for the Saudi King to visit Kuwait.

Over 130 years

Relations between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have been deeply rooted for more than 130 years, with cooperation and integration setting an example at many fronts specially preserving sustainability and quality of environment and climate. This was further reflected with His Highness Sheikh Mishal’s participation in the Middle East Green Initiative summit, out of the importance of environmental issues to leaderships in both countries.

Kuwait Ministry of Oil Dr Mohammad Al-Fares had earlier said his country would contribute to SGI and all green initiatives or use of renewable energy resources and the use of hydrogen energy. Fares said Kuwait and Saudi Arabia have many environment-related initiatives and ideas like marine life, climate change and desertification.

Aspirations of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz to strengthen relations and cooperation are relentless, including the establishment of the coordination council for Kuwait’s 2035 Vision and Saudi Arabia’s 2030 Vision which aimed at promoting economy, security, culture, sport, social and oil. The two countries see eye-to-eye regional, Arab, Islamic and international issues as well. – KUNA