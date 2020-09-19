KUWAIT: Kuwait’s confirmed novel coronavirus cases increased by 521 to 99,049 with one person having succumbed to the disease, raising the death toll to 581 in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said yesterday. The figures include people, who have come into contact with infected individuals, and others whose source of infection is currently being investigated, read a ministry statement.

In terms of health zones, 131 cases were reported in Hawalli, 114 in Farwaniya, 111 in the Capital, 96 in Al-Ahmadi and 69 in Jahra, the ministry added. There are 96 people currently receiving intensive care for the virus out of a total 8,970 patients being hospitalized.

Some 3,545 swab tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of a total of 705,029 so far, the added ministry in a statement. Earlier, the ministry said 722 people have recovered from the virus, upping the total number of those to have overcome the disease to 89,498. – KUNA