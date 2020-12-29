Kuwait COVID cases pass 150K

KUWAIT: Kuwait reported 236 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, taking total cases to 150,093, as the death toll remains at 932, the health ministry said yesterday.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus currently stands at 3,105, with 43 patients in intensive care units, according to ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad. The ministry earlier reported that some 248 people had recovered from the virus over the past day, raising the total number of recoveries to 146,056. – KUNA