Kuwait COVID-19 recoveries cross 130,000 mark

KUWAIT: The number of coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait rose by 587 to 130,426 over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said yesterday. Kuwait meanwhile tallied 485 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours to up the total to 138,822, while a pair of fatalities pushed its death toll from the outbreak to 859, the health ministry further revealed.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus currently stands at 7,537, with 94 of them in intensive care units, according to ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad, adding that some 6,758 swab tests were conducted over the last 24 hours out of a total of 1,035,985 so far.

The spokesman went on to urge the public that abiding by health precautions, mainly following social distancing rules, is the only way to halt the spread of the virus. – KUNA