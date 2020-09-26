KUWAIT: Kuwait’s confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 758 to 103,199 in the past 24 hours, with two people having succumbed to the disease, which raised the death toll to 597, the health ministry said yesterday. The figures include people who have come into contact with infected individuals, and others whose source of infection is currently being investigated, read a ministry statement.

There are 108 people currently receiving intensive care for the virus out of a total 8,391 patients being hospitalized. Some 4,138 swab tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of a total of 733,893 so far, added the spokesman. Earlier, the ministry said 649 people have recovered from the virus, upping the total number of those to have overcome the disease to 94,211.

Kuwait came second among Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries in the number of daily cases registered yesterday, according to available data. The United Arab Emirates recorded the largest number of new infections after registering 1,078 cases, raising the total to 90,618. Two fatalities were registered as the death toll rose to 411, state news agency ‘WAM’ quoted health authorities as saying. Meanwhile, some 857 people were cured from the virus, raising the total recoveries to 79,676.

In the meantime, Bahrain said yesterday that the daily confirmed novel coronavirus cases rose by 489. Some 622 new recoveries were also reported for a total of 61,475, as compared to 6,477 currently active cases, according to a health ministry statement. Saudi Arabia’s confirmed novel coronavirus cases climbed by 461 while related deaths rose by 30 over the past day, the Saudi health ministry said yesterday. The death toll stands at 4,655 as confirmed cases hit 332,790, according to ministry data, which showed the number of recoveries having risen by 769 to 316,405.

Qatar’s health ministry said meanwhile that its novel coronavirus case tally reached 124,850 after 200 people were confirmed as testing positive in the previous 24 hours. The number of recoveries in the Gulf state stands at 121,738 after 226 more people were cured, with two virus-induced fatalities raising the death toll to 214, according to a ministry statement. Oman does not announce daily COVID-19 infection cases on weekends. – KUNA