KUWAIT: Kuwait recorded 702 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, raising the tally to 85,811, with three people having succumbed to the disease as the death toll reached 534, a health ministry official said yesterday. The figures include people who have come into contact with infected individuals, and others whose source of infection is currently being investigated, ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said.

In terms of health zones, 163 cases were reported in Al-Ahmadi, 152 in Jahra, 142 in Hawalli, 126 in the Capital and 119 in Farwaniya, added the official. Earlier, the ministry said 433 people have recovered from the virus, upping the total number of those to have overcome the disease to 77,657. There are 90 patients currently receiving intensive care out of a total 7,620 patients being hospitalized.

Some 3,997 swab tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of a total of 621,616 so far, added the spokesman. The official reiterated the strict need to abide by health precautions, urging nationals and expatriates alike that following social distancing rules is the only way to keep the virus at bay. – KUNA