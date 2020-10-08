KUWAIT: Kuwait’s confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 698 to 109,441, while three patients died in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 642, the health ministry said yesterday. The figures include people who have come into contact with infected individuals, and others whose source of infection is currently being investigated, read a ministry statement.

In terms of health zones, 180 cases were reported in Al-Ahmadi, 161 cases in Hawalli, 130 in Farwaniya, 114 in the Capital and 113 in Jahra, the ministry’s official spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said. The ministry had announced earlier that 538 people have recovered from the virus, upping the total number of those to have overcome the disease to 101,314.

There are 129 people currently receiving intensive care for the virus out of a total 7,485 patients being hospitalized. Some 4,120 swab tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of a total of 772,811 so far, added the spokesman. The official reiterated the strict need to abide by health precautions, urging the public to follow social distancing rules as the only way to keep the virus at bay. – KUNA