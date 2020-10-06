KUWAIT: Kuwait’s confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 676 to 108,268 with four people having succumbed to the disease raising the death toll to 632 in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said yesterday. The figures include people who have come into contact with infected individuals, and others whose source of infection is currently being investigated, read a ministry statement.

In terms of health zones, 158 cases were reported in Al-Ahmadi, 140 in Hawalli, 131 in Jahra, 130 in Farwaniyah and 117 in the Capital, health ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sabah revealed. Earlier, the ministry said 630 people have recovered from the virus, upping the total number of those to have overcome the disease to 100,179. There are 139 people currently receiving intensive care for the virus out of a total 7,457 patients being hospitalized.

Some 3,583 swab tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of a total of 764,608 so far, added the spokesman. The official reiterated the strict need to abide by health precautions, urging nationals and expatriates alike that following social distancing rules is the only way to keep the virus at bay. – KUNA