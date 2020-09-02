KUWAIT: Kuwait recorded 667 confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, raising the tally to 86,478, with one death case, raising the death toll to 535, a health ministry official said yesterday. The figures include people who have come into contact with infected individuals, and others whose source of infection is currently being investigated, ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said.

In terms of health zones, 183 cases were reported in Al-Ahmadi, 93 in Jahra, 136 in Hawally, 130 in the Capital and 125 in Farwaniya, added the official. Earlier, the ministry said 552 people have recovered from the virus, upping the total number of those to have overcome the disease to 78,209. There are 92 patients currently receiving intensive care out of a total 7,734 patients currently hospitalized, Dr Sanad said.

Some 4,425 swab tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, raising the total to 626,041 so far, added the spokesman. The official reiterated the strict need to abide by health precautions, urging nationals and expatriates alike that following social distancing rules is the only way to keep the virus at bay. – KUNA