KUWAIT: Kuwait said 622 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus have emerged in the past 24 hours, raising the tally to 78,767, with two people having succumbed to the pandemic as the death toll reached 509, according to a health ministry official on Thursday. The figures include people who have come into contact with infected individuals, and others whose source of infection is currently being investigated, ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said.

In terms of health zones, 179 cases were reported in Al-Ahmadi, 132 in Farwaniya, 116 in Jahra, 103 in Hawalli and 92 in the Capital, added the official. He went on to reveal that 94 cases are currently at the intensive care unit, while the number of active cases is at 7,616.

Some 4,337 swab tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of a total of 577,588 so far, added the spokesman. He reiterated the strict need to abide by health precautions, urging nationals and expatriates alike that following social distancing rules is the only way to keep the virus at bay.

Earlier, the ministry said 871 people recovered from the virus in the last day, upping the total number of those to have overcome the disease to 70,642. – KUNA