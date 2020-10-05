KUWAIT: Kuwait’s confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 567 to 107,592 with four people having succumbed to the disease, raising the death toll to 628 in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said yesterday. The figures include people who have come into contact with infected individuals, and others whose source of infection is currently being investigated, read a ministry statement.

In terms of health zones, 135 cases were reported in Al-Ahmadi, 127 in Hawalli, 119 in Farwaniyah, 96 in the Capital and 90 in Jahra, the ministry’s official spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad revealed. Earlier, the ministry said 509 people have recovered from the virus, upping the total number of those to have overcome the disease to 99,549. There are 129 people currently receiving treatment in intensive care units out of a total 7,415 patients being hospitalized.

Some 3,210 swab tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of a total of 761,025 so far, added the spokesman. The official reiterated the strict need to abide by health precautions, urging nationals and expatriates alike that following social distancing rules is the only way to keep the virus at bay. – KUNA