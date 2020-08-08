KUWAIT: Kuwait said on Saturday 472 new cases of coronavirus were recorded in the past 24 hours, raising the total tally to 71,199. Meanwhile, three people died due to the disease during the same period, as the death toll reached 474, according to a health ministry official. Kuwaiti nationals, with 320 cases, occupy 67.8 percent of the new cases recorded, while non-Kuwaitis, with 152 cases, occupy 32.2 percent of the total caseload, ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said. The figures include people who have come into contact with infected individuals, and others whose source of infection is currently being investigated.

In terms of health zones, 112 cases were reported in Jahra, 104 in Al-Ahmadi, 96 in Farwaniya, 87 in the Capital and 73 in Hawalli, added the spokesman. He went on to reveal that 125 cases are currently in the intensive care unit, while the number of active cases stands at 7,919. Earlier, the ministry said 476 people recovered from the virus in the last day, upping the total number of those to have overcome the disease to 62,806.

Some 2,844 swab tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of a total of 529,130 so far, Dr Sanad added. He reiterated the strict need to abide by health precautions, urging nationals and expatriates alike to follow social distancing rules as the only way to keep the virus at bay. – KUNA