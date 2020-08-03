KUWAIT: Kuwait registered 388 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, raising the tally to 68,299, with four people succumbing to the pandemic as the death toll reached 461, a health ministry official said on Monday. Kuwaiti nationals, with 282 cases, occupy 72.68 percent with non-Kuwaitis, 106, occupying 27.32 percent of the total caseload, ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said. The figures include people who have come into contact with infected individuals, and others whose source of infection is currently being investigated. Earlier, the ministry said 526 people recovered from the virus in the last day, upping the total number of those to have overcome the disease to 59,739.



In terms of health zones, 113 cases were reported in Al-Ahmadi, 86 in Farwaniya, 83 in Jahra, 63 in the Capital and 43 in Hawalli, added the spokesman. He went on to reveal that 126 cases are currently in the intensive care unit, while the number of active cases stands at 8,099. Regarding those under mandatory institutional quarantine, he said the total number of people who have ended their quarantine period reached 17. This comes after all preventive measures to make sure they were cured from the virus were taken, including the completion of a period of no less than 14 days at mandatory home quarantine after leaving the center. Some 2,038 swab tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, out of a total of 511,599 so far, added the spokesman. He reiterated the strict need to abide by health precautions, urging nationals and expatriates alike that following social distancing rules is the only way to keep the virus at bay.– KUNA