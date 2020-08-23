KUWAIT: Kuwait announced yesterday it registered two deaths resulted from the coronavirus pandemic while 571 people tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours. Ministry of Health spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said total deaths reached 515, and the tally of registered cases topped 80,528. He said the new cases were registered in health areas as follows: 162 in Ahmadi, 126 in Hawally, 113 in Farwaniya, 105 in the Capital and 65 in Jahra.

The ministry announced earlier yesterday the recovery of 537 COVID-19 patients in the past 24 hours, with total recoveries reaching 72,307. Dr Sanad said 97 patients were receiving treatment in the intensive care units, while a total of 7,706 people were receiving medical care.

Health care workers conducted 2,443 swab tests in the past 24 hours, said Dr Sanad, raising total tests since the outbreak of the virus to 587,567. He urged the public to abide by the health preventive measures including social distancing. – KUNA