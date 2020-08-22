KUWAIT: Kuwait registered 688 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 79,957, the Ministry of Health announced yesterday. Meanwhile, two people having succumbed to the pandemic within the same period, as the death toll reached 513, a health ministry official confirmed.

The new infected cases include people who have come into contact with infected individuals, and others whose source of infection is currently being investigated, ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said. The health ministry had announced earlier yesterday that 506 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of those to have overcome the disease to 71,770.

In terms of health zones, 194 of the new cases were reported in Al-Ahmadi, 139 in Hawalli, 129 in Jahra, 119 in the Capital and 107 in Farwaniya, added the official. There are 7,674 people currently receiving treatment from COVID-19, including 97 patients in intensive care units, Dr Sanad revealed.

Meanwhile, 4,006 swab tests were taken in the last 24 hours, out of a total of 585,124 so far, added the spokesman. He reiterated the strict need to abide by health precautions, urging nationals and expatriates alike that following social distancing rules is the only way to keep the virus at bay. – KUNA