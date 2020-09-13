KUWAIT: The number of novel coronavirus infections in Kuwait rose by 553 yesterday to push the total count to 94,764, while a pair of fatalities upped the country’s death toll to 560, the health ministry said. The figures include people who have had sustained contact with infected individuals and others whose source of infection is being investigated, according to ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad.

In terms of health zones, Hawally governorate recorded the lion’s share of cases with 148 infections, followed by Ahmadi (115), the Capital (109), Farwaniya (100) and Al-Jahra (81), according to government figures. The number of people hospitalized with the virus stands at 9,209, of whom 94 are in intensive care units, the data showed, revealing that 2,739 tests were conducted in the past day out of a total of 675,742.

Some 591 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours to raise the total to 84,995, added the spokesman. Urging the public to be mindful of health precautions, he said following social distancing rules was the only way to ward off the infectious disease. – KUNA