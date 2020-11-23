KUWAIT: National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem participates in the videoconference meeting. – KUNA

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s National Assembly Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem said yesterday that his country has huge faith and continues to believe in the Gulf Cooperation Council, describing it as a “political asset with a strategic destiny.” This came in a speech he delivered at a videoconference meeting of chief parliamentarians in the six-nation regional bloc, according to a statement by the Kuwaiti parliament’s Al-Dostoor news network.

Ghanem said that “Kuwait’s faith in the Gulf bloc will not waver no matter how fleeting clouds cover its skies,” suggesting that this belief is equally shared by all Gulf Arab states. The late Amir, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah would have been “very pleased to have seen us gathered again,” he said. As does His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who has huge faith in the GCC’s “solidarity and integrity,” added the chief Kuwaiti lawmaker. – KUNA