KUWAIT: The first week of Ramadan witnessed intense Kuwaiti activity in providing aid to the needy, as part of the continuous efforts of Kuwait on the humanitarian level. The Kuwait Food Bank launched a charity campaign, which aims to distribute about 23,000 meals to the needy in Ramadan, in cooperation with the General Secretariat of Awqaf. In a statement, the Food Bank Vice Chairman Mishal Al-Ansari said that this campaign comes within a group of charitable initiatives that will be launched in the holy month, adding that the campaign comes under the framework of the bank’s strategy for social responsibility to secure the requirements of needy families in the country.

On the other hand, Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced that it will distribute daily iftar meals to about 2,000 workers and security guards. KRCS Deputy Chairman Anwar Al-Hasawi affirmed that this campaign is part of a group of activities that reflect the social responsibility of the association in the holy month of Ramadan. He also stressed the association’s keenness to provide the best services to the workers, while observing health requirements in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and also provide them with the necessary meals. Hasawi praised the volunteers’ role in this holy month despite the summer heat.

Within the ‘Kuwait by Your Side’ campaign that has been going on for six years in Yemen, the Yemeni Ministry of Education and the Kuwait Relief Society signed an agreement to restore, rehabilitate and furnish four schools in the governorates of Lahj in the south of Yemen. In a press statement during the signing ceremony, Yemeni Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education Dr Mohammad Basleem praised the unlimited support of Kuwait for the education sector in Yemen. He also expressed thanks and appreciation to Kuwait leadership, government and people, for this continuous help to the Yemeni people through the ‘Kuwait by Your Side’ campaign.

In Palestine, the ‘Wafa Association for Development and Capacity Building’ started the iftar project in Al-Aqsa Mosque, funded by the Kuwaiti General Secretariat of Awqaf and supervised by the Kuwaiti Embassy in Jordan. In a statement, the association said that the distribution of iftar meals at Al-Aqsa Mosque has started and will continue throughout the month of Ramadan, noting that Kuwait is one of the biggest supporters to the Palestinian charitable societies and institutions. Kuwait Ambassador to Jordan Aziz Al-Daihani said that this work is a fraternal duty that Kuwaitis are keen to perform for their steadfast brothers in Palestine.

Daihani stressed that the leadership in Kuwait attaches “exceptional” care to the Palestinian cause, and one of its aspects is to support the basic needs of the Palestinian people. In a statement to KUNA, the head of the Voluntary Work Center, Sheikha Amthal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, praised the role of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, in supporting the national strategy for voluntary work in Kuwait. She affirmed that this strategy comes as an affirmation of Kuwait’s bright history in voluntary and humanitarian work. — KUNA