KUWAIT: The State of Kuwait on Wednesday underscored the strength relationship with the United Arab Emirates under the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan. The relations with the UAE and other members of the GCC keep growing thanks to the close contacts and cooperation in all areas, Kuwait’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah said.

He made the comments while attending a reception, hosted by the UAE Embassy in Kuwait on the eve of the 50th National Day of the UAE. The celebration also gathered Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah and Minister of Interior Sheikh Thamer Al-Ali Al-Sabah.

Sheikh Dr Ahmad expressed best wishes for the UAE leaders and people on this occasion. He noted that following the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit meeting in Al-Ula city, Saudi Arabia, in January, joint committees and workshops resumed activities under auspices of the GCC Secretariat to strengthen cooperation among the GCC members in all fields. He voiced hope that the upcoming summit will be a critical juncture in the march of the bloc’s joint action.

Meanwhile, Minister of Defense Sheikh Hamad said the deep-rooted historical ties between Kuwait and UAE kept growing thanks to the great support from leaders of both countries. He wished the sisterly UAE more prosperity and progress, congratulating its leaders and people on the national day. Minister of Interior Sheikh Thamer expressed sincere congratulations for the UAE on its national day and hoped for more prosperity and progress under its wise leadership.

The UAE celebrates its national day on December 2, each year in remembrance of the day in 1971 when the six emirates of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah combined to form the UAE federation; the seventh emirate of Ras al Khaimah jumped on the wagon on February 10, 1972. – KUNA