KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health on Tuesday reported 742 more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the count of confirmed cases to 41,033. The latest infections include 385 Kuwaiti citizens, while the remaining cases are of several other nationalities, the ministry’s Spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said in his daily briefing. Four additional fatalities due to the viral illness were also reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 334, he added. Earlier in the day, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health that 534 more coronavirus patients had recovered in the past 24 hours, raising to 32,304 the total number of recoveries so far. – KUNA