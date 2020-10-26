Kuwait confirms 682 COVID cases, 3 new deaths

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ministry of Health (MoH) registered on Monday 682 additional COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections to 122,317, while three new deaths were added to a death toll of 749. Additionally, active cases amounted to 8,177, with 122 of them in intensive care units, MoH’s Spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said.

Health authorities conducted 5,431 swab tests in 24 hours with a total of 881,681, he revealed. Earlier, the ministry confirmed 620 fresh recovery cases, raising the total to 113,391 cured people thus far. Dr Sanad urged everyone in Kuwait to adhere to precautionary measures against the virus. – KUNA