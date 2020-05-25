KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ministry of Health announced that 665 persons more have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in the past 24 hours, taking the overall count to 21,967.

Nine more people died from Covid-19 over the same 24 hour period, taking the death toll to 165, the Ministry’s Spokesman Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad in statements to KUNA on Monday.

“The newly identified cases were locally transmitted,” Dr. Al-Sanad said, noting that the health authorities are surveying the persons who were in contact with patients. “These include 148 Kuwaiti citizens, 195 Indian expats, 96 Egyptians and 73 Bangladeshis.

“Of these cases, 200 were identified in Farwaniya governorate, 192 in Al-Ahmadi, 130 in Hawally, 90 in Al-Jahra and 55 in the Capital City area,” Dr. Al-Sanad pointed out.

On the health condition of patients, he said there are 15,182 patients who receiving necessary medical care, including 182 current in intensive care units, noting that 2,723 Covid-19 tests, conducted in the last 24 hours, took the overall tests to 273,812.

Dr. Al-Sanad added that 82 persons completed the mandatory quarantine and have to spend a couple of weeks in self-isolation at home. He reminded citizens and residents of the need to comply with all public health guidelines, notably social distancing, wearing masks when out in public and relying on official sources for information and advice. – Kuna