KUWAIT: Kuwait Health Ministry, on Wednesday, reported 575 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total to 37,533, while deaths reached 306 after recording three cases. During its daily briefing, the ministry’s spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said that the new cases are related to people who were in close contact with patients previously infected with the disease. Dr Sanad said that the new cases included 317 Kuwaiti nationals and 258 people of different nationalities. As to the number of swabs conducted during the last 24 hours, they amounted to 2,885, with the whole count of such examinations reaching 343,027. Earlier today, the Ministry of Health announced that 690 more coronavirus patients had recovered over the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s overall count of recoveries from the infectious respiratory illness to 28,896 so far, the ministry said. Lab analyses and tests showed that the patients had already been cured of the virus, the ministry added. — KUNA