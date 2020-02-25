Khairan Resort turned to quarantine site * more countries join flight ban list









KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ministry of Health announced four more cases tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Kuwait to nine. The four cases were among citizens who were in quarantine after returning from Iran. The Health Ministry announced infected cases for three Kuwaiti men in the early morning hours, before announcing the fourth case – a Kuwaiti woman – at around 9:00 pm. The condition of all patients is stable and they are currently recovering at a Ministry of Health hospital that was prepared to handle cases infected with COVID-19, the ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Touristic Enterprises Company announced that the Khairan Resort will be evacuated starting tomorrow (Wednesday) to be turned into a quarantine site for people suspected to be infected with the novel coronavirus. This came upon a Ministry of Finance request to use the location for quarantine. All prior reservations will be canceled and money refunded, TEC said.

In the meantime, Kuwait suspended flights from and to South Korea, Thailand, Italy, Iraq, Singapore and Japan, which join Iran, Hong Kong and China as locations flights to and from which were previously suspended.



In response to speculation that schools could be closed beyond the national holidays which end on Thursday, Kuwait University announced today that classes are still on as scheduled. The Ministry of Education has so far not made an announcement on whether to suspend schools for one or two weeks after the holiday as widely speculated. Senior ministry officials are reportedly set to meet Thursday to decide whether to extend the holiday or not.

Also yesterday, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry closed 5 pharmacies for violating orders that set prices of masks at 100 fils for surgical masks and 1.320 for N95 masks. The pharmacies are located in Salmiya (1) Maidan Hawally (2) Ishbiliya (1) and Rai (1).