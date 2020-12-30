Kuwait confirms 205 new COVID cases, one death

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s health ministry announced yesterday that it reported 205 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 150,298, while one death recorded over the same period raised the death toll to 933. Meanwhile, total recoveries increased to 146,284 after 228 new recoveries were announced yesterday.

The number of patients hospitalized stood yesterday at 3,081, with 46 patients of them in intensive care units, according to the ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad. He added that health workers conducted 2,429 tests during the same period, raising the total number of tests to 1,251,543. – KUNA