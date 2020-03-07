His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences on Friday to Tunisian President Kais Saied, expressing condolences over the suicide attack that targeted the US embassy in Tunis and resulted in a casualty and injuries.

His Highness the Amir expressed sorrow over the loss of life, hoping for a speedy recovery to those injured, as well as voicing the State of Kuwait’s utter condemnation for such terrorist attack that goes counter to all human values and religious beliefs.

His Highness the Amir also sent a cable to US President Donald Trump, where His Highness reiterated utmost denouncement for the attack. His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent similar cables on the incident to both presidents.

Kuwait strongly condemned the “terrorist” bombing attack that targeted a security patrol in the Tunisian capital Friday, killing a security man and wounding others. A source from the Foreign Ministry affirmed on the principled position of Kuwait in rejecting all forms of terrorism and violence, stressing that the state of Kuwait is firmly supporting Tunisia in all measures needed to protect its security and stability. The source also expressed sincere condolences to the victim’s family and wishes for a speedy recovery to all injured. – KUNA