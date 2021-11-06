KUWAIT: The State of Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry yesterday denounced in strongest terms the Houthi militias’ recurring targeting, with booby-trapped drones, the southern Saudi cities of Jazan and Khamees Mushait. The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry said in a statement, “These hostile practices and the escalation aimed at civilians and civilian area, security of the Kingdom and the region security, constitute blatant breach of international laws.

The international community should rapidly and decisively act to repel these threats and bring the culprits to account.” The State of Kuwait fully stands on side of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, backing the Kingdom with respect of all measures Riyadh may take to preserve its security, stability and sovereignty.

Meanwhile, Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry denounced the terrorist attack on the military hospital in the Afghan capital where several people were killed and wounded. The Ministry, in a statement, expressed the State of Kuwait unwavering stance against violence and all forms of terrorism. It expressed sincere condolences to families of the victims and wished the injured quick recovery. – KUNA