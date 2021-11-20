KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry yesterday voiced Kuwait’s condemnation and denunciation of Houthi militia’s storming of the US Embassy in Sanaa and capturing of a number of its employees.

In a statement, the ministry said this internationally criminalized act is a flagrant breach of international norms, international law, the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the 1968 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, which prohibit the storming of diplomatic property and grants immunity to diplomatic missions and buildings.

The ministry underlined that the State of Kuwait totally backs the US, while calling on Houthi militia to observe international law rules by withdrawing from the embassy building immediately and setting free its detained local staffers. – KUNA