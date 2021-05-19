KUWAIT: The Foreign Ministry expressed strong condemnation and denunciation of the gravely abusive remarks of the now former Lebanese caretaker Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe against the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states and their peoples.

In a statement, the ministry said that Kuwait’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Majdi Al-Thufairi summoned on Tuesday the charge d’affairs of the Lebanese embassy in Kuwait Hadi Hashim and handed him an official protest note including Kuwait’s condemnation and denunciation of Wehbe’s offenses which contradict the sisterly relations between Lebanon and the GCC states. The meeting was attended by Assistant Foreign Minister Ambassador Ayham Al-Omar. (end)m