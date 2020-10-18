Kuwait condemns France stabbing

KUWAIT: An official source at the Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday emphatically condemned and denounced a recent terrorist stabbing incident in a Paris suburb, in which a French citizen was killed.

“This crime is deemed a blatant breach of all religious and human values,” the source said in a statement. The source added that Kuwait stands by France in all its measures to safeguard its security and to ensure the safety of its citizens, while voicing sincere condolence and sympathy with the victim’s family. – KUNA