Kuwait commerce minister stresses achievement

KUWAIT: National development plans should follow a meticulous process to ensure unimpeded progress leading to tangible results, Kuwait’s new commerce minister said yesterday, highlighting that “goal achievement” is his primary focus.” We only have one goal in mind and that’s to accomplish,” Faisal Al-Medlej told the press, adding that development plans should proceed in a timely and effective manner.

The minister revealed that a broad “nationalization plan” has taken effect to bring development goals to fruition, saying that any development plan should be carefully assessed and reviewed to translate such strategies into success. Any endeavor undertaken across state bodies should bear the nation’s “best interest” in mind, added the minister. – KUNA