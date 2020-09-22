Kuwait commends Saudi achievements as kingdom celebrates 90th national day

His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti leadership congratulated on Tuesday the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is celebrating its national day, commending on the occasion all the Saudi achievement throughout the fellow GCC nation’s history. In a congratulatory cable, His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah conveyed greetings from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud on this joyous occasion.

His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince lauded the strong and historic relations between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, praising the development and progress attained during the reign of King Salman. He expressed wishes for evermore welfare and growth for Saudi Arabia under its keen and wise leadership. His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable of similar content to the Saudi King.

Saudi Arabia celebrates today the 90th national day to commemorate the efforts of founder King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al-Saud, who unified one of the biggest countries in the region. The kingdom enjoys a big geographical and cultural diversity, giving it strength at a regional and international level. The late King Abdulaziz had set a great economic, military, political, cultural and educational system, leading the country to become an international a key player. King Salman bin Abdulaziz followed on his father’s steps in building a modern country today.

Saudi youth have great ambition and opportunities now under the Saudi Vision 2030. Moreover, holding the G20 summit in Riyadh in November is part of the effective economic role the kingdom plays globally. Saudi Arabia also plays a big role in keeping a balance in international oil markets through Aramco company, which showed great expertise in dealing with crises and overcoming obstacles. On the political level, the kingdom is a key player in preserving peace, security and stability in the Arab and Islamic World, as well as being part of international decision making on prominent issues.

The country also exerts great efforts every year in Hajj season to ensure the safety of worshippers, especially during the spread of coronavirus, and develop and expand worship sites. The kingdom has very strong and historic relations with Kuwait as the two countries cooperate in all fields regionally and internationally. On 18 July, 2018, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and King Salman signed an agreement to establish a coordination council for the two countries. – KUNA