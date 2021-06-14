KUWAIT: Kuwait Ministry of Health’s Blood Transfusion Services Department commemorated the World Blood Donor Day yesterday under the theme: Donate blood and revive the world. Marking the World Blood Donor Day raises awareness on need of safe blood transfusion as well as shedding light on contributions of donors who help save lives of people.

Hanan Al-Awadhi, Acting Department head, said in a statement to KUNA. She added blood donation by the public contributed to increasing the blood stocks at the blood bank, a matter that showed great social and humanitarian responsibility. People continue to donate blood despite restrictions and extraordinary circumstances emanated from the coronavirus pandemic, she said.

Meanwhile, Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) yesterday launched a blood donation campaign in coordination with Kuwait Central Blood Bank marking the World Blood Donor Day that falls annually on June 14.

KRCS Chairman Dr Hilal Al-Sayer said in a statement to KUNA on sidelines of the campaign, organized at Sheikha Salwa Sabah Al-Ahmad Center that it was aimed at providing blood donations to patients and others in need. The campaign is also a back-up to the Ministry of Health with respect to securing blood donations, encouraging people to donate blood and enhancing awareness of the necessity of such humanitarian act. – KUNA