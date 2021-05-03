KUWAIT: Kuwait National Cinema Company (KNCC) announced yesterday that it is reopening during the Eid celebration in coordination with the Ministry of Health. However, only those who received vaccination against COVID-19 – first dose or both – are allowed entry, in compliance with the social distancing rules as per the MOH guidelines, KNCC posted on its social media. The authorities had closed down cinemas, theatres, wedding halls and meeting rooms at hotels in May last year aimed at preventing the spread of the new coronavirus in the country.