By Ben Garcia

KUWAIT: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs has officially requested the Ministry of Health to allow a return to normal activities in mosques, including allowing worshippers to be at closer proximity to each other while performing prayers. Mosques have been allowed to resume sermons and lessons, but are still adhering to social distancing guidelines during congregation prayers.

Churches in Kuwait are also eager to resume normal worship services. There are approximately 3.1 million foreign residents living in Kuwait, and according to the Public Authority for Civil Information, around 26 percent of them are Christians. There are eight officially registered and licensed churches in the country: National Evangelical Church of Kuwait, Roman Catholic, Greek Catholic, Coptic Orthodox, Armenian Orthodox, Greek Orthodox, Anglican and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“We have not changed the protocols because we haven’t received any new memo as yet from the Ministry of Awqaf regarding changes,” said Mariam Abdullah, Executive Secretary of the National Evangelical Church in Kuwait. “Until the new memo is issued, we will continue following the old rules,” said Abdullah. “We are operating with the permission and license of the Ministry of Awqaf, so any changes in our operations must come from them,” she said.

Churches reopened to worshippers in July 2020 after several months of closure due to the pandemic. “Since last year, we are operating at 30 percent capacity and chairs are arranged more than a meter apart. We continue to strictly implement this distancing. Worshippers under 15 years of age are not allowed to come to the church. They can worship at home since we have virtual worship services,” Abdullah said.

“We are waiting for new instructions promulgated by the Ministry of Awqaf. We will strictly submit to their wise decision,” she added. Abdullah said hand sanitizing and wearing masks is still a must, and those exposed to COVID-19 can only attend after 14 days of quarantine.