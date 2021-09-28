BEIJING: The Consul General of Kuwait in Shanghai Mishal Al-Shamali said yesterday that there is a serious need to start implementing the agreements concluded between Kuwait and China by setting a systematic institutional framework for them to develop and strengthen bilateral ties in the upcoming years. In a statement to the press, Shamali said that development of ties between both sides in all fields was explored during a meeting with Deputy Mayor of Shanghai Zhong Ming.

New Kuwait’s 2035 vision to transform Kuwait into a regional financial hub with the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative, will create a strategic development partnership between both countries, he explained. He congratulated China on its 72nd anniversary of the founding of the Republic. He also congratulated the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, which falls this year.

He presented the Shanghai Municipal Museum a Kuwaiti dhow, as a symbol of Kuwait’s history and to strengthen historical ties between both sides, as this gift marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties. Meanwhile, Zhong referred to the advanced stages of bilateral ties, as characterized by actions, not words along with efforts made by both sides. She commended Kuwait’s international efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19. – KUNA