KUWAIT: Kuwait Food Bank on Monday launched a new charitable project, in cooperation with Kuwait Awqaf Public Foundation, to supply free-of-charge cold potable water to workers onsite. The fresh initiative is one of the biggest advanced projects in the charitable sector in the region, since it provides clean water in cooled containers for workers at their workplaces, in addition to people on roads and at mosques, hospitals and vital places, the charity’s Deputy Chairman Meshal Al-Ansari said.

Ansari added that this project is a big step in charitable and humanitarian work, given the modern methods used by the bank to make it a success and benefit as many people as possible. He praised the Kuwait Awqaf Public Foundation’s support for charitable, voluntary activities and efforts carried out by the bank to serve the Kuwaiti society. – KUNA