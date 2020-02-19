KUWAIT: In this file photo, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah swears in in Parliament as Kuwait’s Crown Prince. – KUNA

KUWAIT: The 14th anniversary of His Highness the Crown Prince’s assumption of the state’s second ranking post falls today, an occasion of recognition for a top leader who has served the homeland with great devotion and faithfulness. His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issued the Amiri Decree naming His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as the Crown Prince for the latter’s traits as a man of piety, competence and qualifications that render him entitled to occupy the senior post. In addition to these traits, His Highness Sheikh Nawaf meets all terms stipulated by Kuwait Constitution and rules of the ‘Emirate succession law.’

Tremendous efforts

The record of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf in politics and tasks spans more than half a century, a period of time during which he had exerted tremendous efforts to place Kuwait among advanced and developed nations. His Highness’ contributions and expertise in sectors under his leadership have drawn much admiration and respect from various quarters.

His Highness, since Kuwait Independence on June 19, 1961, has had contributions in politics. On February 12, 1962, he was named by the late Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah as Hawally Governor. He had retained that position until March 19, 1978, when he was named minister of interior, during the era of the late Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, until January 26, 1988.

After the liberation of Kuwait from the Iraqi occupation in 1991, Sheikh Nawaf took the portfolio of social affairs and labor ministry, effective April 2, 1991, until October 1992. On October 16, 1994, His Highness became Deputy Chief of the National Guard, holding the post until July 13, 2003, when he was named minister of interior. On October 16, 2003, an Amiri Decree was issued appointing him as the first deputy prime minister and minister of interior, retaining this position until he was proclaimed the Heir Apparent in 2006.

His Highness the Crown Prince has had major accomplishments before becoming the Crown Prince – such as transforming Hawally from an unpopular village into a civil district teeming with businesses. Sheikh Nawaf, during his service as minister of interior, was preoccupied with preserving the country’s security and stability, staying abreast of modern time developments namely in sciences and security. He was architect for overhauling various security and police sectors, a strategy for combating crime. Moreover, he was keen on obtaining state-of-the-art technology to upgrade the national security apparatuses as he had done in the various departments he had served in.

His Highness engineered a full scale, meticulous security strategy for protecting land and marine borders, whereby networks had been installed to monitor all national territories including the Kuwaiti islands. Border checkpoints were staffed and equipped to abort infiltrations or evil bids by any saboteur against the national security and stability. Furthermore, his contributions were explicit when he served as the minister of social affairs, taking rapid resolutions to care for the widows, the orphans and the elderly. He also proved to be an ideal supporter for children, women, namely the widows, the old citizens and the workers.

Decisive decisions

When Kuwait was invaded in 1990, Sheikh Nawaf helped in taking decisive decisions to face the occupation, placing all military and civil resources at the disposal of liberating the State of Kuwait, playing a role in commanding the resistance, securing the legitimate leadership in Saudi Arabia and commanding the army. His far-reaching vision proved fruitful, particularly with respect of facing terrorist events that happened in the country in January 2005.

He had personally resisted the terrorists, was present at the scenes, bent on nipping terrorism in the bud. His Highness believes that powers and posts should be employed for aiding the under privileged, the oppressed, that people are equal under laws and that all should be responsible for the country.

He was a supporter of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in his efforts to attain inter-GCC conciliation and reconciliation in Yemen, in addition to his keenness on backing the Arabs’ top cause, the Palestinian issue, thus earning in 2018 the ‘Grand Collar of the Canaanites’ given by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during an official visit to Kuwait. Sheikh Nawaf is quite keen on promoting values of piety, obedience to Allah Almighty, unity of the people of Kuwait, stressing that Kuwait’s progress hinges on the people unity and faithfulness for its service. – KUNA