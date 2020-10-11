KUWAIT: Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah participates in the virtual NAM ministerial meeting. – KUNA

KUWAIT: The State of Kuwait has appealed to Non-Aligned Movement member states to cooperate for resolving international and regional crises latest of which is the coronavirus pandemic that has afflicted countries in all corners of the globe. Such challenges and crises should “prompt us to bolster cooperation and international partnership through respect for the international law and conventions,” said Kuwait’s Foreign Minister and Acting Defense Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, addressing a virtual NAM ministerial meeting, held yesterday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly’s 75th session.

The minister was alluding to the conflicts and troubles in several regional countries in addition to the latest crisis, the novel coronavirus, that added to the humanity’s piles of troubles and afflictions. “Our meeting today constitutes an opportunity for contributing to efforts to find best means that ensure establishing a secure and peaceful world,” Sheikh Ahmad stated during the online meeting.

“The world in its current status is teeming with conflicts and crises; amid a bitter situation full of violations and a peril threatening international security and peace, which is the spread and increase of activities by terrorist groups despite global efforts to nip this scourge in the bud.”

Addressing the Azeri counterpart whose country is chair of NAM’s session, the Kuwaiti foreign minister turned to conditions in the Arab region, where fiery conflicts have drained peoples’ resources. Noting stalemate affecting the Palestinian cause, he renewed Kuwait’s support for the Palestinians’ quest to attain their legitimate rights. He also called for resolving peacefully the crises in Syria, Yemen and Libya according to relevant UN resolutions. – KUNA