Kuwait calls on Israel to end occupation

Bader Al-Munayyekh

NEW YORK: Kuwait has called for ending the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, urging the international community to coerce Israel into ceasing all settlement activities. Israel must halt all forms of settlement activities in compliance with the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334 and lift the land and sea blockade on Gaza Strip enforced 13 years ago, said Bader Al-Munayyekh, Deputy Permanent Representative and Minister Plenipotentiary, addressing the fourth commission of the UN General Assembly.

Affirming vital role of the UN agency for refugees, UNRWA, Munayyekh said the agency secured online teaching for 540,000 Palestinian students and delivered essential supplies to one million refugees. UNRWA is targeted with a “politicized assault” intended to compromise its independence and tarnish its credibility, Munayyekh said, denouncing Israeli restrictions on UNRWA staff’s work and movement in the occupied territories.

Kuwait will maintain its unwavering support for the agency, he pledged, noting Kuwait’s recent earmarking of $1.5 million for UNRWA. He called anew upon the international community to protect the Palestinian people amid recurring grave humanitarian violations. Munayyekh also urged for ending the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories in full and affirmed the necessity that the Palestinian people attain their legitimate rights including their right to establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital. – KUNA