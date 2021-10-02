GENEVA: The international community should always be reminded to hold Zionist occupation forces accountable for violating international law in occupied Palestinian territories so they know they “do not have green light” for their crimes, the State of Kuwait said. Ambassador Jamal Al-Ghunaim, permanent representative to UN and International Organizations in Geneva, said the Zionist occupation must stop “its crimes against unarmed civilians.”

Addressing UN Human Rights Council’s session, due until October 8, Ghunaim said international law on human rights and international humanitarian law should be applied in occupied Palestinian territories including in East Jerusalem. Some Zionist violations are “considered war crimes and crimes against humanity, which necessitates continuation of deliberations over deterioration of human rights in occupied Arab territories within Article Seven of the UN HRC,” he said.

The occupation authorities “continue their discrimination policy and ethnic cleansing, especially against the right of Palestinian people to live and their right of self-determination, ending the occupation and establishing the independent and sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital in line with relevant UN resolution, Arab peace initiative and two-state solution,” said Ghunaim.

“The State of Kuwait strongly condemns all violations against international law on human rights and international humanitarian law, which are committed by the Zionist entity, the occupying power, against the Palestinian people,” he said. Kuwait, he said, also condemned the Zionist entity’s Judaization of occupied Jerusalem by changing its religious and historic identities, as well as destroying private and public properties.

These are violations of the 4th Geneva Convention and will undermine international efforts to end the occupation and establish the independent Palestinian state, said Ghunaim. The Zionist occupation, he added, was also attacking Palestinians in Jerusalem, inside Al-Haram Al-Shareef and Al-Aqsa Mosque, and forcing eviction of tens of Palestinian families in Salwam and Sheikh Jarrah neighborhoods.

“The State of Kuwait is warning the international community against continuation of the violent campaign which is sponsored by the occupying power and incited by the Zionist officials with the support of the extremists, who are protected by the Zionist police,” he said. Ghunaim also condemned the Zionist entity’s repeated aggression on the Palestinians in Gaza Strip despite the ceasefire, killing hundreds of people and displacing thousands others amidst spread of coronavirus. – KUNA