KUWAIT: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah chairs the cabinet’s extraordinary meeting on Saturday. – KUNA photos

KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Cabinet on Saturday called once more on all citizens and residents to steer away from gatherings to stave off coronavirus outbreak. It also urged everyone to follow all guidelines and decisions issued by concerned state agencies in order to avert relevant hazards. This came during an extraordinary cabinet meeting held at Seif Palace under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.

At the onset of the meeting, Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled quoted His Highness the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as having directed and backed all precautionary measures in this regard. The prime minister spoke highly of the dedication, earnestness and constructive cooperation of all state agencies in their efforts to fight the novel coronavirus. He also asked all ministers to keep doing their great job so as to stem the tide of this contagious disease and ensure that citizens and residents safe and sound.

Latest developments

Then, the ministers listened to a briefing from Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah on the latest developments of the virus, citing the World Health Organization’s latest update on virus infections and fatalities worldwide. Bearing the ministerial response team’s recommendations in mind, the cabinet decided to entrust the Ministry of Finance with running quarantine centers only to enable the Ministry of Health to better focus on its main mission of containing the disease.

It also warned that any shop or market that includes a gathering of people would be closed. The cabinet, further, decided to allow online selling and buying operations and to only allow foodstuff stores to be open. In addition, a team of specialists from relevant states agencies will be created in order to offer technological help to ministries and departments in their fight against the COVID-19.

As for overseas citizens, the ministries of foreign affairs and health, along with other concerned bodies, are responsible for setting out priorities for the repatriation of citizens from abroad, depending on the country’s available health capabilities. Aided by the National Guard, the Ministry of Interior will enforce a country-wide curfew as of Sunday from 5:00 pm to 4:00 am until further notice.

Work suspension

The Kuwaiti cabinet has decided to extend the suspension of work in all ministries and state agencies by two additional weeks, said Government Spokesman Tareq Al-Mezrem Saturday. The decision means that all civil servants, who have been on mandatory holiday from March 12 to 26, will resume work on April 12, the spokesman told a press conference following the extraordinary cabinet meeting.

The move is mainly intended to rein in the spread of the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, in the country, he added. In addition, the cabinet decided to shut down all shops and central markets, except for foodstuff stores, he said, asking Kuwait Municipality to determine other necessary activities that need to be excluded. The spokesman restated that the country-wide partial curfew would be put in place as of Sunday from 5:00 pm to 4:00 am. – KUNA