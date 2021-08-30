KUWAIT: Kuwait’s northern border crossing with Iraq is safe and secure in the wake of a purported missile attack targeting a US military base there, the Cabinet said yesterday, citing ongoing security cooperation with Iraq after the incident. Giving the Cabinet the intricacies of the incident, Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Sabah said there were no casualties reported after Katyusha rockets landed near its border with Iraq, emphasizing that the area is safe and secure.

On a regional Baghdad-hosted conference where heads of state gathered to shore up support for Iraq, including Kuwait’s Prime Minister His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, who told the Cabinet that the talks met their objective by getting participating countries on the same page. On the sidelines of the talks, His Highness the Prime Minister had encounters; as representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, with several world leaders, all of which focused on the need to support Iraq at this critical juncture and to push reconstruction efforts in the country.

Pandemic situation

The Cabinet also listened to a presentation made by Minister of Health Sheikh Dr Basel Humoud Al-Sabah on the latest developments on the pandemic situation that has highly improved at the GCC level. In addition, he briefed the ministers on the positive indicators in Kuwait in terms of statistics and figures that show a decline in the number of deaths, infections and patients at hospitals, and an increase in the vaccination ratio.

The Cabinet expressed its assurance about these positive indicators and optimism towards achieving herd immunity and back to normal life in Kuwait soon. It renewed its call to the public for necessary abidance by health requirements to curb this pandemic and receive the anti-virus vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet discussed the economic affairs committee’s recommendations on the 15th report of the Permanent Committee for Streamlining Business Environment and Enhancing Competitiveness that included relevant developments and measures, lauding the efforts made by the permanent committee in this regard. All ministers have been tasked with directing all bodies responsible for achieving components of ease of doing business and taking measures required to modernize periodically electronic websites and pages.

Moreover, the Cabinet reviewed the committee’s recommendations on the 10th report on business and achievements of the Capital Markets Authority for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. It discussed the committee’s recommendations submitted by the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) on the indicator of the economic recovery from the coronavirus repercussions.

Political affairs

The Cabinet discussed the political affairs in light of the latest developments on the political arena at Arab and international levels. It commended the air defense of the Arab coalition that foiled the recent drone launched by the “terrorist” Houthis towards Saudi Arabia city of Khamis Mushait last Saturday.

It expressed Kuwait’s condemnation and denunciation of continued Houthi attacks to target civilians and residential areas in the Kingdom. The Cabinet said such attacks confirm Houthi flagrant challenge and explicit violations of international laws and norms. The Cabinet reiterated Kuwait’s solidarity with the Kingdom in all measures it takes to maintain its security and stability.

It also voiced Kuwait’s strong condemnation of Houthi attacks on Al-Anad military base in the Yemeni government-held southern province of Lahij that left dozens of soldiers killed or wounded. The Cabinet strongly rejected the criminal acts that confirm the Houthi militia’s insistence on destabilizing security and stability in Yemen, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow mercy on the victims’ souls and recover rapidly those injured.

Furthermore, it voiced Kuwait’s condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist bombings at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport that left dozens killed or wounded. The Cabinet emphasized Kuwait’s firm stance rejecting all kinds of violence and terrorism, calling on the international community to double its efforts to combat these criminal acts. It offered sincere condolences to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the wounded.

In addition, it offered heartfelt sympathy to Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev over the victims of the munitions depot explosion that killed and wounded dozens. It went to offer condolences to Bangladesh over the victims who sank when a passenger boat capsized last Friday. Finally, the Cabinet followed with great sorrow the devastating effects resulting from the hurricane that hit the US State of Louisiana and the surrounding areas, offering condolences to US President Joe Biden over this natural disaster. – KUNA