KUWAIT: The Kuwaiti Cabinet has assigned the Public Authority for Roads and Transportation (PART) to implement a railway project in Kuwait in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Finance and the competent authorities to quickly take necessary measures aiming to remove all obstacles in the northern and southern regional road and the railway track. This came after ministers discussed the recommendation of the Public Services Committee regarding the report of the follow-up committee on carrying out the railway project. The Cabinet was informed about the presentation submitted by the Board of Directors of the Public Authority for Roads and Transportation on the plan of the first phase of the project.

During its weekly meeting at Seif Palace, the Cabinet also urged the public to continue adhering to the health precautions. At the onset of the meeting chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the Cabinet followed the health developments in the country and listened to a presentation made by Minister of Oil, Minister of Higher Education and Acting Health Minister Dr Moahmmad Al-Faris. The minister spoke about the recent statistics of coronavirus-related deaths, infections and patients that are still witnessing a decline, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, Acting Foreign Minister and Acting Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al-Sabah said after the meeting.

Dr Faris also briefed the Cabinet on the precautionary measures taken by the country to combat the coronavirus, adding that a third vaccination campaign has been launched to ensure the best way for protection. The Cabinet renewed its call to the public to maintain sticking to health instructions for their safety and security as well as the positive indicators, and to ensure returning to a safe and stable normal life. Afterwards, the Cabinet discussed the recommendations of the Coronavirus Emergency Ministerial Committee and approved holding exhibitions and commercial activities in outdoor areas in accordance with the special health requirements set by the Ministry of Health as of Sunday, October 17, 2021.

Political affairs

The Cabinet focused on the political affairs in light of the reports pertaining to all current developments in the political arena at the Arab and international levels. In this regard, it voiced Kuwait’s strong condemnation and denunciation of Houthi continued attempts aiming to threaten security of Saudi Arabia by targeting Abha Airport, Khamis Mushait City and King Abdullah Airport in Jazan city. The Cabinet stressed that continuing these aggressive practices and escalation against civilians and civilian areas as well as security of Saudi Arabia and the stability of the region are a flagrant violation of the rules of international and humanitarian law that require the international community to act quickly and decisively to deter these threats and hold the perpetrators accountable.

The Cabinet further reiterated that Kuwait is standing with Saudi Arabia in all measures it takes to preserve its security, stability and sovereignty. Moreover, the Cabinet welcomed the UAE’s declaration of its goals of achieving climate neutrality by 2050 that aims to contribute positively to the climate change issue, in line with the Paris Climate Accord. The Cabinet expressed Kuwait’s condemnation and denunciation of the bombing incident that targeted the convoy of Yemeni Aden’s Governor and Minister of Agriculture and Minister of Fisheries and Agricultural Resources in the Yemeni government on Sunday that left several dead and wounded.

The Cabinet reiterated Kuwait’s unwavering position against violence and terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, calling on the international community to redouble its efforts to reach a political solution to end the conflict in Yemen, in line with the three agreed references and in a way to stop the bloodshed of the brotherly Yemeni people and achieve their stability and unity. The Cabinet offered sincere condolences to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. It also expressed Kuwait’s sympathy with the friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan over the earthquake that hit the Balochistan region that killed and wounded dozens, offering sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Cabinet voiced Kuwait’s condemnation and denunciation of the bombing that targeted a mosque in the city of Kunduz in the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan that killed and wounded dozens. The ministers stressed Kuwait’s principled and firm stance against violence and terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, expressing sincere sympathy to the families of the deceased. Finally, the Cabinet showed solidarity and sympathy of the State of Kuwait with the friendly Russian Federation over the plane crash on Sunday that killed and injured dozens. It extended sincere sympathy to the leadership, government and people of the friendly Russian Federation as well as the families of the deceased. – KUNA