KUWAIT: His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah chairs the meeting.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh attends the meeting.

KUWAIT: The Cabinet held its weekly meeting, chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, via teleconference on Monday, and urged the public to comply with health instructions to facilitate gradual return to normal life. After the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh stated that Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah outlined the health situation in the country amid the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), including statistics on the numbers of cases, recoveries and deaths across the country.

The figures showed an increase in the number of recoveries by more than 75 percent compared to the increase of infection cases in some non-isolated areas. The Cabinet reiterated its call on nationals and residents to comply with health requirements in order to achieve the criteria enabling a move forward to the second phase of the restart plan.

Health Minister Sheikh Dr Basel Al-Sabah attends the meeting.

Defense Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Mansour Al-Sabah attends the meeting.

Four decisions

Furthermore, ministers reviewed the precautionary and logistic services in relation to the nationwide efforts to combat the virus’ spread, and decided the following: First: the Cabinet was briefed about the Foreign Ministry’s request for the return to the country of diplomatic mission members and their families stranded abroad. Second: tasking the Public Authority for Manpower, in coordination with Interior Ministry, Foreign Ministry and Finance Ministry, to determine the costs pertaining to each expatriate worker, whose contracts ended, were found in violation of the residency law and those evacuated from the shelters, and ensuring the commitment of employers to pay the costs of their travel tickets. Third: the adoption of two brochures, including guidelines for the reopening and restart of activities in the second and third phases respectively. Fourth: the approval of the return to sports training and practice only, with the adherence to health requirements and daily deadlines, in accordance with the restart stages.

Anti-Corruption Authority

Separately, the Cabinet approved a decree and raised it to His Highness the Amir, appointing the president, vice president and board members of the Kuwait Anti-Corruption Authority as follows; 1. Abdulaziz Al-Ibrahim (president). 2. Nawaf Al-Mehmal (vice president). 3. Khaled Al-Khaled (member). 4. Mashael Al-Hajeri (member). 5. Husam Behbehani (member). 6. Nawaf Al-Bader (member). 7. Abdulaziz Al-Mansour (member).

Also, the Cabinet examined the recommendations of the Public Services Committee, regarding the re-planning of traffic close to the southern entrance of the Ministries Complex building in Al-Mirqab, deciding the following; Instructing the Public Authority for Housing Welfare, in coordination with relevant authorities, to swiftly implement urgent solutions to tackle the matter, informing the Cabinet of any obstacles that may hinder these plans.

The Cabinet also discussed the National Assembly sessions, scheduled yesterday and today, to discuss the grilling submitted to the Minister of Education and the Minister of Higher Education Saud Al-Harbi and the Minister of Finance Barrak Al-Sheetan and coronavirus developments. Ministers, in this regard, reviewed His Highness the Prime Minister’s message to the National Assembly speaker on the need for government presence, at a minimum level, in order to secure the quorum necessary to hold the session.It also urged compliance with health requirements, like social distancing and the completion of health and safety measures ahead of the session.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah briefed ministers on his recent visit to Iraq, representing His Highness the Amir, which aimed to deliver a handwritten message to the newly-appointed Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi. The message focused on the close bond between the two neighbourly countries, means to promote and develop relations under various spectrums and several matters of mutual concern. Furthermore, the Cabinet mourned the loss of former finance minister and Amiri Diwan advisor Abdulrahman Al-Ateeqi, who passed away on Friday, recalling with appreciation his sincere efforts and contributions on the national scale in the various posts he held.

Terrorist attacks

In addition, the Cabinet strongly condemned a terrorist attack by the terrorist Houthi militias against the Saudi cities of Najran and Khamees Mushait. This terrorist attack, which targets Saudi Arabia’s security, showed how the Houthis were relentlessly aborting every chance of peace in the region, Kuwait government said in a statement. The government said it supported Saudi Arabia’s measures to preserve the Kingdom’s security and stability. The government also condemned the terrorist attack in the Iraqi city of Diyala which killed and injured scores of security forces and innocent civilians. Kuwait rejects violent and terrorist acts which targets innocent civilians, and undermine security and stability, it said. Meanwhile, the government congratulated Moroccan King Mohammad VI for undergoing a successful surgery. — KUNA