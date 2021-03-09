KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Cabinet on Monday held its weekly meeting, chaired by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. On the occasion of the Isra and Mi’raj, which falls on Thursday, the Cabinet congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people.

Moreover, the Cabinet was briefed by the Health Minister Dr Basel Al-Humoud Al-Sabah on the health situation in the country. The minister also pointed out that those who received the coronavirus vaccine in Kuwait has reached 322,000 so far. The Cabinet called on all citizens and residents to continue cooperation and commitment to health requirements and precautionary measures. Kuwait on Sunday reported 1,326 new coronavirus cases and six deaths, raising the total number of contamination cases to 201,898 and deaths to 1,133.

The number of patients in ICUs stood Monday at 180, while the total number of people still receiving medical care reached 13,643, the Ministry of Health’s official spokesperson Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad said. Ministry personnel conducted 9,215 swabs within, raising the total number of such examination to 1,859,578, he said, adding that the infection percentage was 14.4 percent of the swabs.

The Cabinet has studied the recommendations of the Ministerial Committee for COVID-19 Emergencies, and then decided the following: First, assigning the Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs to coordinate with the Ministry of Health to expedite the draft law amending some provisions of Law No 8 of 1969 regarding preventive health precautions from communicable diseases and consider it among the priorities.

Second, to assign the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in coordination with each of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Community Development and Kuwait Municipality to implement the appointment reservation system for the entry of consumer cooperative societies during the period of partial curfew in the country. Furthermore, the Cabinet discussed the latest regional and global political developments, where it condemned the recent Houthi attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. – KUNA