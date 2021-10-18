By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Competition is getting more intense at the Kuwait Open bowling competition, as the finals are drawing near, while delegations are lauding the tournament because of its high standard and timing. Most participants said the tournament is the best way to prepare for the world championship to be held in the UAE next month.

Head of UAE’s delegation Hind Al-Hammadi said competitions help players gain more experience after two years of inactivity due to the coronavirus pandemic. She said the Kuwait Open is on the agenda of UAE athletes of both genders, as “we are counting on making a strong achievement during the world tournament in the UAE”.

Hammadi lauded the organization and hospitality of the tournament and thanked the President of International, Asian and Kuwait Bowling Federations Sheikh Talal Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, who is keen on presenting everything that promotes the game at all levels.

Meanwhile, Head of Qatar’s delegation Khalifa Al-Kubaisi said he was happy with how the competitions are being conducted, and preparations by athletes for upcoming international events. Kubaisi said Qatar’s participation is limited due to various reasons, including those who faced difficulty traveling and those in universities.

“We hope that Qatari athletes benefit from participating, especially since the Kuwait Open is being held at an opportune time,” he added. He said such events give confidence to athletes to get used to a competitive atmosphere, adding that Kuwait Bowling Center deserves to host more international events.