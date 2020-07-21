KUWAIT: President of Kuwait Bowling Club Sheikh Talal Al-Mohammad said in a statement that the support and instructions of HH the Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to athletes are considered a road map to take the sports movement to higher levels.

Sheikh Talal, on behalf of all club members and employees congratulated HH the Amir for the success of the surgery he went under and wished him a healthy life. He added that the sports community will work hard to fulfill HH the Amir’s wishes.